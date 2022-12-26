Wet and Mild

Good Morning and happy holidays. Temperatures this morning are comfortably sitting around the 50's with consistent southerly winds. Rain will be returning to our area in the mid morning. The Coast will be getting wet first since this batch of showers is coming from a weak cold front out of the Pacific. Rain will be off and on all day, but totals won't be high. Highest rainfall totals will be in the Northern Coast regions. Winds will accelerate drastically tonight, into tomorrow morning. Expect high temperatures today to fall around the mid to high 50's in all areas.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield