Wet and Mild

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM PST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 17 to 22 ft at 16 seconds
and south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 55 kt. For the
Storm Warning, seas 27 to 32 ft at 15 seconds and southwest
winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 60 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 10 PM PST this evening. Storm
Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 7 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Storm Warning means winds of 48 to 63 knots are imminent or
occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in port, or take
shelter until winds and waves subside. Commercial vessels should
prepare for very strong winds and dangerous sea conditions, and
consider remaining in port or taking shelter in port until winds
and waves subside.

&&

Weather Alert

...BUILDING SEAS LATER SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...

An active weather pattern Sunday night through Wednesday will
result in large waves, especially late Tuesday through early
Wednesday. The first in a series of strong weather systems is
expected to impact the coastal waters, including the coastal bars,
Sunday evening through Monday. Combined seas to 20 feet can be
expected, with breakers to 25 feet possible.

An even stronger storm will impact the waters Monday night
through Tuesday. Strong gale force wind is likely Monday night
through Tuesday evening. There is the potential for storm force
wind. Seas to 25 feet are likely late Tuesday morning through
early Wednesday, with some model guidance showing 25 to 30 foot
seas over the Oregon coastal waters. Should seas reach 25 feet,
breakers 30 to 35 feet would be possible.

Waves of this magnitude will create very hazardous conditions,
including beach inundation and water surging into normally dry
areas near shore. Coastal bar navigation will also be extremely
difficult.

Weather Alert

Wet and Mild

  • 0

Good Morning and happy holidays. Temperatures this morning are comfortably sitting around the 50's with consistent southerly winds. Rain will be returning to our area in the mid morning. The Coast will be getting wet first since this batch of showers is coming from a weak cold front out of the Pacific. Rain will be off and on all day, but totals won't be high. Highest rainfall totals will be in the Northern Coast regions. Winds will accelerate drastically tonight, into tomorrow morning. Expect high temperatures today to fall around the mid to high 50's in all areas. 

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield     

