...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR EASTERN LANE COUNTY UNTIL 6 PM
PDT MONDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued an Air Quality
Advisory for eastern Lane County, which is in effect until 6 PM PDT
Monday. All other counties west of the Cascades have been canceled.

A Smoke Air Quality Advisory remains in effect for eastern Lane
County. The Cedar Creek wildfire burning in the region combined with
forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy
levels at times through Monday.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
2 PM PDT SUNDAY...


* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 10 to 13 ft at 11 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 2 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Wet Saturday, then drier Sunday

  • 0

This weekend will be wet and chilly across the Pacific Northwest.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for parts of Lane County, where heavy rain could cause flooding and debris flows near local burn scars.

Saturday will  be the wetter of the two days, then Sunday will be drier.

Rain amounts will be between 0.75-1.25" from Friday night until Saturday night for the valleys.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Cascades, where 3-6" of snow will fall, making for slick travel this weekend. Snow levels will drop to 3500 ft.

Next week will remain active, with a series of weather systems bringing more rain and cooler temps.

 

