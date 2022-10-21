Wet Saturday, then drier Sunday

This weekend will be wet and chilly across the Pacific Northwest.
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for parts of Lane County, where heavy rain could cause flooding and debris flows near local burn scars.
Saturday will be the wetter of the two days, then Sunday will be drier.
Rain amounts will be between 0.75-1.25" from Friday night until Saturday night for the valleys.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Cascades, where 3-6" of snow will fall, making for slick travel this weekend. Snow levels will drop to 3500 ft.
Next week will remain active, with a series of weather systems bringing more rain and cooler temps.