Wet Saturday then sunny and cold Sunday

A cold front will swing through Saturday evening, bringing some light rain, and possibly some snowflakes after midnight.
Canadian high pressure develops Sunday, which will steer in cold and dry easterly winds.
Sunday and Monday will be sunny everywhere in Oregon, including the valleys. The dry east winds will prevent fog from developing.
Monday morning will be frigid, with lows dipping down into the teens inland and 20s along the coast.
A more typical pattern returns Tuesday-Friday, with clouds and shower chances along with a gradual warming trend.