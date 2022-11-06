Wet snow flakes expected on valley floor with no accumulation below 1,000' ft

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Wet snow. Snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...South Willamette Valley. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow level 500 to 800 feet this evening, but down to valley floor at times. Snow level rising to 1500 feet overnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map &&