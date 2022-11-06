Wet snow flakes expected on valley floor with no accumulation below 1,000' ft

Good Sunday evening, I'm Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
Snow levels will drop between 1,000-1,500' ft Sunday night, which means travel across the Coastal Mountain Range could be tricky. Areas above 1,000' ft could pick up a light accumulation overnight tonight.
Wet snow is possible on the valley floor Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday night with *no* accumulation expected.
A strong low will travel south, bringing a cold, rainy air mass to the region Monday.
Rain chances will be lower Tuesday/Wednesday, but far from zero percent.
The temperatures will be very cold the next few nights, with a hard freeze expected Wed, Thu, Fri, and Sat mornings, with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. East winds, will support a drier air mass and few clouds mid-week, which suggest radiational cooling is very likely.
The models suggest a ridge of high pressure will build in Wednesday and Thursday, bringing more sunshine to the area. Then this upcoming weekend there's a chance of another storm. The models indicate the storm will scrape by off the Oregon coast, bringing us a little rain, and move into California, bringing them a lot of rain.