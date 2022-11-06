 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Wet snow. Snow accumulations of up to one inch.

* WHERE...South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow level 500 to 800 feet this evening,
but down to valley floor at times. Snow level rising to 1500
feet overnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

&&

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 13 to 17 ft at 14 seconds
and southwest winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

&&

Wet snow flakes expected on valley floor with no accumulation below 1,000' ft

  • 0

Good Sunday evening, I'm Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.

Snow levels will drop between 1,000-1,500' ft Sunday night, which means travel across the Coastal Mountain Range could be tricky. Areas above 1,000' ft could pick up a light accumulation overnight tonight.

Wet snow is possible on the valley floor Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday night with *no* accumulation expected.

A strong low will travel south, bringing a cold, rainy air mass to the region Monday.

Rain chances will be lower Tuesday/Wednesday, but far from zero percent.

The temperatures will be very cold the next few nights, with a hard freeze expected Wed, Thu, Fri, and Sat mornings, with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. East winds, will support a drier air mass and few clouds mid-week, which suggest radiational cooling is very likely.

The models suggest a ridge of high pressure will build in Wednesday and Thursday, bringing more sunshine to the area. Then this upcoming weekend there's a chance of another storm. The models indicate the storm will scrape by off the Oregon coast, bringing us a little rain, and move into California, bringing them a lot of rain.

 

