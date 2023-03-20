Happy Monday. Today is starting out with a low pressure circulation right over the Coast moving inland quickly. So, clouds are hanging low and keeping temperatures in the 40's. Low pressure will bring showery conditions that will continue to build through the late morning into the afternoon. As the late afternoon rolls around, the low pressure will die off allowing for showers to taper out. Skies will dry out into the evening and make way for a cold night. Temperatures today won't get too much warmer than this morning due to the constant cloud coverage. Expect highs to climb into the top of the 40's and brush the low 50's.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield