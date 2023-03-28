Happy Tuesday. A rapidly deepening low is causing a huge circulation to our West. This storm will be our main weather maker today as it drifts Southward into California's waters. This morning will be very wet with constant rainfall and dark skies. By the afternoon, rainfall will taper off, starting from the North to the South, but don't expect to see any sunshine. As the rain falls over the Valley, snow will fall over the mountains. Todays temperatures will be slightly below average, with low to mid 50's as the high.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield