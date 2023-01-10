Wet weather Wednesday night into Thursday

Here's a quick update to the forecast.
Right now we find ourselves between storms. Satellite imagery depicts a rapidly developing storm associated with an atmospheric river about 600 miles off the Oregon coast. This will push in Wednesday afternoon/night and last into Thursday. The highest winds stay offshore, which is good news for coastal residents.
Precipitation amounts will stay under 0.50" in the valleys and under 1.00" along the coast.
Behind the front is very warm air. Temperatures rise to near 60° Thursday afternoon, and we stay mild through Friday. Colder temperatures return by the early part of next week, as snow levels drop to 3,500' ft.
Long term, the models indicate a cloudy, rainy, and cool setup through the next 11-14 days of so. Some models indicate a ridge of high pressure could develop by the third week of January. We will see if these long range model outputs age well!
-Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud