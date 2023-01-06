Wet weekend ahead

The weekend is here, and in typical January fashion, it'll be wet and cool.
Several storm systems will plague the west coast over the next week, however, most of the measurable rain will fall in California.
This weekend, we will have intervals of rain. There will be brief periods of heavy rain, especially near the coast.
Next week, it appears Tuesday will be our driest day, then shower chances return Wednesday and beyond.
Minimal snow is expected in the mountains, with snow levels fluctuating between 4-6k feet.