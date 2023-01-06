 Skip to main content
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 11 to 16 ft at 15 seconds
and south winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

Wet weekend ahead

The weekend is here, and in typical January fashion, it'll be wet and cool.

Several storm systems will plague the west coast over the next week, however, most of the measurable rain will fall in California.

This weekend, we will have intervals of rain. There will be brief periods of heavy rain, especially near the coast.

Next week, it appears Tuesday will be our driest day, then shower chances return Wednesday and beyond.

Minimal snow is expected in the mountains, with snow levels fluctuating between 4-6k feet. 

 

