...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 12 to 17 ft at 15 seconds
and south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. For the
Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 11 to 15
ft at 14 seconds and west winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to
25 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 1 PM PST this afternoon. Hazardous
Seas Warning, from 1 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PST this
evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Windy Rainy Tuesday

  • 0

Good Morning. Today will start a little colder than yesterday, but the likelihood of temperatures hitting freezing is low. A medium power stormfront will pass over our region today swinging from the Northwest into the Southeast. This will bring gusty winds from the South starting with the Coast and moving inland. Winds will see up to 40mph around the Coast and 30mph elsewhere. Shortly after the wind arrives, so will the rain. Rainfall totals today could be a few tenths inland and upward of .5 inches along the Coast. Snow accumulation is also in the cards for today, with the passes seeing maximum snowfall around the afternoon. The entire event should end by early morning tomorrow, when weather is set to return to uneventful.

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield   

