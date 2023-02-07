Windy Rainy Tuesday

Good Morning. Today will start a little colder than yesterday, but the likelihood of temperatures hitting freezing is low. A medium power stormfront will pass over our region today swinging from the Northwest into the Southeast. This will bring gusty winds from the South starting with the Coast and moving inland. Winds will see up to 40mph around the Coast and 30mph elsewhere. Shortly after the wind arrives, so will the rain. Rainfall totals today could be a few tenths inland and upward of .5 inches along the Coast. Snow accumulation is also in the cards for today, with the passes seeing maximum snowfall around the afternoon. The entire event should end by early morning tomorrow, when weather is set to return to uneventful.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield