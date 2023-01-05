Windy Showers

Good morning. Today's weather story will be strong and gusty winds with a side of occasional showers. Winds this morning and low cloud activity will prevent any serious fog development. The skies will be overcast from clouds hanging low in the sky for most of the day. Rain will start to fall on and off around the mid morning with little accumulation. Highest rainfall totals should be contained within the Coast. Windspeeds will be very fast today, especially for the Southern Valley and the Coast. Aside from the already rapid winds, heavy gusts should begin shortly after the rain arrives.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield