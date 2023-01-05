 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST
THIS EVENING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
4 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and
hazardous seas 12 to 17 ft at 14 seconds and southeast winds 15
to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the Gale Warning, seas 21
to 26 ft at 17 seconds and south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up
to 45 kt expected. For the second Hazardous Seas Warning, very
steep and hazardous seas 17 to 22 ft at 15 seconds and south
winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR
out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence
OR out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 7 AM PST this morning.
Hazardous Seas Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST
Friday. Gale Warning, from 7 AM this morning to 10 PM PST this
evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Windy Showers

  • 0

Good morning. Today's weather story will be strong and gusty winds with a side of occasional showers. Winds this morning and low cloud activity will prevent any serious fog development. The skies will be overcast from clouds hanging low in the sky for most of the day. Rain will start to fall on and off around the mid morning with little accumulation. Highest rainfall totals should be contained within the Coast. Windspeeds will be very fast today, especially for the Southern Valley and the Coast. Aside from the already rapid winds, heavy gusts should begin shortly after the rain arrives. 

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield 

