Windy Showers

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the first Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 12 to 17 ft at 14 seconds and southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the Gale Warning, seas 21 to 26 ft at 17 seconds and south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt expected. For the second Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 17 to 22 ft at 15 seconds and south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 10 NM. * WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 7 AM PST this morning. Hazardous Seas Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Friday. Gale Warning, from 7 AM this morning to 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. &&