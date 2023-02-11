Winter Storm Watch for parts of the area Monday night

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for all areas in western Oregon above 1,000' ft due to snow Monday night into Tuesday.
Expect rain showers on Monday, with snow levels above 2,000' ft. As cold air intrudes, snow levels will lower to 500' Monday night.
Expect a transition from rain to snow, however, much of the snow won't stick because soil temperatures are too warm.
As of now, the potential exists for a quick coating of snow on the valley floor to as much as an inch in the Umpqua Basin.
Travel on roads above 1,000' ft will be slick Tuesday morning.
The rain/snow mix will come to an end late Tuesday morning, with cloudy conditions sticking around for the rest of the day.