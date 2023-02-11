Winter Storm Watch for parts of the area Monday night

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Seas 10 to 13 ft at 13 seconds this evening. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 10 NM. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions may be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&