...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 13 ft at 13 seconds this evening.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR
out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence
OR out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Winter Storm Watch for parts of the area Monday night

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for all areas in western Oregon above 1,000' ft due to snow Monday night into Tuesday.

Expect rain showers on Monday, with snow levels above 2,000' ft. As cold air intrudes, snow levels will lower to 500' Monday night.

Expect a transition from rain to snow, however, much of the snow won't stick because soil temperatures are too warm.

As of now, the potential exists for a quick coating of snow on the valley floor to as much as an inch in the Umpqua Basin.

Travel on roads above 1,000' ft will be slick Tuesday morning.

The rain/snow mix will come to an end late Tuesday morning, with cloudy conditions sticking around for the rest of the day.

 

