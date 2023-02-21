Winter weather expected in lowlands

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Umpqua Basin and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Willamette Valley.
Brief Synopsis: Expect rain to changeover to snow Tuesday night, with light accumulations expected by Wednesday morning.
During the day Wednesday, we will flip-flop between rain and snow. The best chance of accumulating snow will be Wednesday after sunset. At that time, ground temperatures will be cold enough to support sticking snow.
This will be a 36 hour event, beginning Tuesday night and ending Thursday morning.
Snowfall Through Thursday:
Under 500' ft, accumulations will be around 1".
500-700' FT : 2-4"
700-1,000' FT 3-5"
1,000-1,500' FT: 5-10"
1,500'-2,000' FT: 6-12"
Above 2,000' FT: 12"+
Keep in mind, these snow showers will be scattered in nature, which means some of you may get much more snow than others.
In general, the highest snowfall amounts will occur in Lane and Douglas counties.
Less snow is expected in Linn and Benton counties.