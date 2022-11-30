Winterlike Wednesday

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 10 to 15 ft at 9 seconds and west winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 10 to 15 ft at 7 seconds and west winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Gale Warning, until 7 AM PST this morning. Hazardous Seas Warning, until 2 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. &&