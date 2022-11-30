Winterlike Wednesday

Good morning. Today you will be waking up to blustery, aggressive winds and light rain showers. A stormy cold front sits off of our coast and will be passing through today. Winds should continue accelerating until the cold front reaches our area around the late morning. Rain will continue on and off all day, but should be most intense around 10am-1pm.
Snow levels are dropping today and should be around 500-1000 feet. Snow will continue to pile up in the cascades all through the day. Cooler air is making its way into our area tonight, so rainfall this afternoon could become very cold and possibly freezing.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield