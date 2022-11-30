Winterlike Wednesday

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Wind gusts as high as 40 to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro
Area, Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley.
In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County and Greater
Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 5 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 10 to 15 ft at 9 seconds and
west winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the
Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 10 to 15
ft at 7 seconds and west winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25
kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 7 AM PST this morning. Hazardous
Seas Warning, until 2 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 10 to 15 ft at 9 seconds and
west winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the
Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 10 to 15
ft at 7 seconds and west winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25
kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 7 AM PST this morning. Hazardous
Seas Warning, until 2 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Winterlike Wednesday

  • 0

Good morning. Today you will be waking up to blustery, aggressive winds and light rain showers. A stormy cold front sits off of our coast and will be passing through today. Winds should continue accelerating until the cold front reaches our area around the late morning. Rain will continue on and off all day, but should be most intense around 10am-1pm. 

Snow levels are dropping today and should be around 500-1000 feet. Snow will continue to pile up in the cascades all through the day. Cooler air is making its way into our area tonight, so rainfall this afternoon could become very cold and possibly freezing. 

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield  

Recommended for you