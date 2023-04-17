Wintery Monday

Happy Monday. This morning is starting off mild and dry with heavy cloud cover. However, that is not the case for today. A cold front is quickly approaching our area. This front will slam into the Coast starting around 9am and rapidly move inland after. This will bring briefly heavy rainfall and blustery winds followed by showers. Additionally, today's cold front will once again cause upper atmospheric temperatures to plummet which will make way for deep convection and potential thunderstorms and hail. In the mountains, expect rapidly accumulating snow, even as low as 1000 feet.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield